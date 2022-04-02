Ceremony to shine light on child abuse

In an effort to raise awareness for child abuse prevention, there will be a tree-decorating ceremony taking place at the Muskogee County Courthouse, 220 State St., in front of the sheriff’s office at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
The tree in front of the sheriff’s office will be decorated with blue ribbons to recognize the importance of families and our community working together to strengthen families to prevent child abuse and neglect. Participants will be: Muskogee County Sheriff's Office, Muskogee, Fort Gibson, Haskell, Porum and Webbers Falls police departments, Fostering Hope, Neighbors Building Neighborhoods, Kids' Space, Court Appointed Special Advocates, Muskogee County Department of Human Services, Green Country Behavioral Health, Integrity Pathways, Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service, and Muskogee Fire Department.
