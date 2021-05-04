Dozens of youngsters and adults tried their skills at chalk art and giant bowling Saturday at Fort Gibson Splash Pad and Skate Park.
Using multiple colors of chalk, participants wrote and drew on the park's sidewalks during the annual Chalk Art in the Park.
Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kim Martin said the event drew 50 to 60 people.
"We usually have this in the spring to promote community and giving back," Martin said.
Free hot dogs were given away. Firstar Bank gave away free balloons. Q.B. Boydstun Library gave away freebies, including plastic Slinky-type toys.
People also played corn hole and inflatable bowling with a giant ball and pins.
