Visitors to Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday enjoyed plenty of hot dogs, hamburgers and networking.
Networking is what the chamber is all about.
"I built my business through networking," said insurance agent Larry Hoffman, a chamber member for 40 years. "It gives you the opportunity to meet people with other businesses, and you find out who else is in Muskogee working."
The chamber marked its 100th anniversary with an informal lunch and open house around noon Friday. Volunteers with Arvest Bank cooked 200 hot dogs and 180 hamburgers.
Inside, visitors were treated to soft drinks, water and cookies as they pored through dozens of chamber photos from past years — or decades.
Chamber Executive Director Angela Wilson said the lunch had a great turnout, with about 100 visitors coming in and out.
"There's been new members, old members, people who have been members for several years," Wilson said. "It was just a 'thank you' to all our members throughout the years."
Carmen Gray and Angela Martindale said they're learning a lot about Muskogee through the Chamber's Leadership class.
Gray, Muskogee County Head Start Education manager, said the latest class focused on economic development, state and local government, education and different services in the area.
Martindale said the main thing she's gained from the class has been connections.
"Networking with other leaders from other organizations within the Muskogee community, so I can help with either clients, people within the community that need help," said Martindale, crisis unit nursing supervisor at Green Country Behavioral Health.
Hoffman recalled time on the chamber's public relations committee and board chairman.
"There was a time I had a breakfast every month where I had 120-130 chamber members show up," he said. "That was when we were all wearing suits and ties, and women wore nice dresses. We had a speaker. We did that for about 18 months, then attendance started dropping off, so I quit."
The chamber later hosted "after hours" get togethers, which used to have greater attendance, Hoffman said.
Diana Newton, who is active in such programs as Legacy Keepers R Us, said she sees the chamber "allowing more businesses in to the city, and showing them how compatible we are to businesses."
Wilson said the chamber has 496 members.
Chamber Operations Director Amber Crall said the latest member joined on Thursday.
Wilson said the chamber has more to come.
"We have a lot of stuff coming up, of new events and programs," she said. "The Women's Leadership is coming up in July. We are kind of evolving to what our members need into what the future holds. Sometimes you don't know."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.