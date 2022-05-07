Chamber hosts ribbon cutting for new business

Pictured Left to Right: Annie Laminack, Cullen Laminack, Nakeshia Capehart, Wayne Buck, Tres Rutherford, Sandie Rutherford, Janette Davis, Terri Nikols, Bob Davis, Reo Rea, Jonnie Rea (holding the scissors), Rick Stevens, Colton Sides, Angela Stevens, Elijah Gott, Jamie Stout, Darrell Russell, Larry Hoffman and Corynne Jewson.

A ribbon cutting was held Friday afternoon for Jonnie & Reo’s Mama Tigs Wood Fired Pizza. Located at 2516 Gulick St., this new addition to the Muskogee dining circuit has many tasty pizza combinations to try. Currently operating as a stationary food truck, but are already investing in the Muskogee community long-term by converting the old convenience store (corner of Gulick and Solomon streets) into a dine-in Italian restaurant with wood fire pizzas, pastas and delicious homemade cannoli’s.

