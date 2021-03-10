D&E Insurance, 1903 N. Main St., are new members of the Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce and have recently moved offices. The agency has been part of the Muskogee community since 1989 when it was founded by Billy Owens. The D&E team continue to serve the Muskogee region for insurance with Kelly Frost as a local agent.
Chamber hosts ribbon cutting
- Submitted by Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce
