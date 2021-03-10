Chamber hosts ribbon cutting

Pictured from left to right: Ricky Epperson, Jordan Kelley, Amanda Johnson, Darrell Russell, Valerie Trout, Wayne Buck, Darren Armstrong, Billy Owens, Marlena Ellis, Autumn McNeel (D&E Insurance), Angie Cantrell, Kelly Frost (D&E Insurance), Amy Lair, Trish German, Angela Turney.

 Submitted

D&E Insurance, 1903 N. Main St., are new members of the Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce and have recently moved offices. The agency has been part of the Muskogee community since 1989 when it was founded by Billy Owens. The D&E team continue to serve the Muskogee region for insurance with Kelly Frost as a local agent.

