Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce has helped area businesses meet economic ups and downs for a century.
"It is exciting that the Muskogee business community has supported the mission of the Chamber for 100 years," said Chamber President and CEO Angela Wilson. "And we look forward to 100 more years of working together for our members and community."
The chamber will celebrate its centennial at 11 a.m. Friday.
"This celebration is just a thank you to our members that will include an open house for them to drop in and grab some lunch and visit with fellow Chamber members," Wilson said.
Wilson said the chamber's role is to "serve as a voice and resource for business, foster partnership and community prosperity, and cultivate economic growth for members and the greater Muskogee area."
The chamber has had innovative ways to boost business over the years. For about 23 years, starting in 1960, the chamber hosted an annual jazz concert.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the chamber hosted drive-thru ag appreciation lunches. Chamber Christmas promotions included a lights-on celebration and Miss Merry Christmas pageant, a Magic Holiday ticket giveaway and, most recently the My Muskogee Christmas scratch card campaign.
Janey Cagle Boydston recalled being the chamber's first woman president in the late 1980s. She said the chamber was very active at that time.
"Back then, we had more businesses here in which the head person was a Muskogee person," Boydston said. "They mostly were in the chamber."
The chamber was active in the Muskogee Junior Regional Livestock Show, as well as the Muskogee County Fair, she said.
She recalled one special time. "Some of the German people who had been POWs out at Camp Gruber came back for a reunion and brought their families because they were treated well here," she said. "They seemed to appreciate the way they were treated. They came back and had a big to-do."
Boydston led the chamber during a struggling economic time. In her 1988 president's report, she looked back on a challenging year for the chamber.
"And I feel we are a stronger organization because of it," she said then. "The economy of this area has made it a lot tougher for us to carry on our regular activities as well as anything new we undertook. But we didn't back down from anything we felt worthwhile."
Wilson said the chamber has realigned and adapted to members' needs "with changes in programs, and adding additional resources for our members."
"There have been many positive changes over the last few years at the Chamber and we will continue to evolve and work for what the needs are to our businesses in Muskogee," she said. "Our membership continues to grow each month, which is a positive sign of business and support of the Chamber."
The chamber hosts many programs to meet members needs. The next major program is Week of Women, July 11-15, a one-week virtual and in-person women’s leadership program. The chamber has held a Women's Conference since 2005.
If you go
WHAT: Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary Open House.
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Chamber office, 310 W. Broadway.
