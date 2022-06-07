Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 81F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy during the evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.