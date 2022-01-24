Chamber-Port candidate forum canceled

Sponsors of candidate forum scheduled Tuesday morning canceled the event due to increased number of new COVID-19 cases.
The Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce, which partnered with the Port of Muskogee as hosts of the Mayoral & City Council Forum, issued a notice of the cancellation Monday afternoon.
Chamber officials urged voters to watch its Facebook page and website for the candidate's biographies. Candidates' responses to questionnaires also will be posted to those platforms.
The Muskogee City Council and mayoral elections will be Feb. 8.
