Chamber ribbon cutting — At Home Design

Representatives of the Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism celebrate the opening of At Home Design with members of the staff.

 Submitted

The Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism welcomed a new business to the community, At Home Design, 217 W. Broadway. The team at At Home Design provides remodeling services for kitchen and baths, allowing customers to customize their new space with new flooring, countertops, cabinets and more.

