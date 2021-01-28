Champion Fitness to begin weight loss challenge

If you made a New Year's resolution to lose weight, Champion Fitness and Tanning is here to help.
The gym begins its annual Weight Loss Challenge on Saturday with registration and the taking of measurements.
"It's basically a challenge to motivate others to lose weight," said Alex Beach of Champion Fitness. "At the end, you get a grand prize — whoever loses the most weight."
Beach said Saturday will kick off the event with establishing a starting point for each contestant.
"We're going to have employees and trainers here that are going to take your weight, your body mass index (BMI) — things like that," she said. "We'll go over a few topics about exercises and stuff like that. We do have boot camps at 9 a.m. Saturdays with our trainers that teach those, and they're welcome to come to those."
The cost to enter the challenge is $25 for gym members and $65 for non-members.
"With the $65 you get a full membership to the gym that runs until the end of the challenge," Beach said. "You also get a free T-shirt."
Beach said nearly 100 people participated last year with the winner being declared the grand champion. The grand prize is $1,250.
"That will go to the person who loses the most BMI," she said. "We're encouraging an exercise and diet program. We will also give the participants a list of our trainers and everything to talk to them about meal plans, nutrition — what they need to do in order to lose the weight."
Beach said there will be a support system in place for the contestants.
"They won't have a personal trainer unless they do the extra," she said. "This is one of those things they do on their own. But all the employees are all trained on machines, how to talk to people about nutrition.
"So we're going to offer help if they come up and ask us questions — if they want to know how to use a machine, how to do certain things, what's healthiest for them. We're more than happy to help them out with that."
If you go
WHAT: Champion Fitness Weight Loss Challenge.
WHEN: Jan. 30-April 10.
COST: $25 for active members, $65 for non-members.
REGISTRATION: 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.
WHERE: Champion Fitness and Tanning, 2250 E. Shawnee Bypass.
INFORMATION: (918) 686-7539.
