Champions of Health Awards accepting nominations for health heroes

TULSA — Nominations are open now through May 29 for the 2020 Champions of Health awards.
Since 2004, the Champions of Health awards program have honored those working to positively change the health status of Oklahomans through unique and innovative programs.
From the front-line workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic to the nonprofit organizations keeping food on the table for those experiencing job loss, it's as important as ever to recognize those making a difference.
There is no cost to submit a nomination. Winners will be recognized at the Champions of Health gala on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.
Nonprofit winners will receive a $5,000 contribution toward their organization or program. Winners from each award category will be considered for the highest honor, the Dr. Rodney L. Huey Memorial Champion of Oklahoma Health, which includes a $15,000 contribution to the organization or program.
Award categories include:
• Champion of Children's Health
• Champion of Senior Health
• Champion of the Uninsured
• Community Health Champion
• Corporate Health Champion
About Champions of Health
The annual Champions of Health gala benefits The Oklahoma Caring Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization that provides Oklahoma children with immunizations at no charge.
Founded in 1994, the foundation is funded by community contributions and administered as an in-kind gift by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma, a division of Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.
The Champions of Health awards program is presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma, in partnership with the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physicians, the Oklahoma Dental Association, the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, the Oklahoma Foundation for Medical Quality, the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, the Oklahoma Hospital Association, the Oklahoma Osteopathic Association, the Oklahoma Primary Care Association, the Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Oklahoma State Medical Association.
Additional details and nomination requirements can be found at championsofhealth.org. The website also provides information about previous winners, gala sponsorship opportunities and further program details.
