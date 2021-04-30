Champions of Health Awards accepting nominations for Health Heroes

Nominations are open now through May 21 for the 2021 Champions of Health awards. Since 2004, the Champions of Health awards program has honored those working to positively change the health status of Oklahomans through unique and innovative programs. From the front-line workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic to the nonprofit organizations keeping food on the table for those experiencing job loss, it’s as important as ever to recognize those making a difference. There is no cost to submit a nomination.
Winners will be honored Sept. 28. Nonprofit winners will receive a $5,000 contribution toward their organization or program. Winners from each award category will be considered for the highest honor, the Dr. Rodney L. Huey Memorial Champion of Oklahoma Health, which includes a $15,000 contribution to the organization or program. Award categories include:
• Champion of Children’s Health
• Champion of Senior Health
• Champion of the Uninsured
• Community Health Champion
• Corporate Health Champion
Additional details and nomination requirements can be found at championsofhealth.org. The website also provides information about previous winners, event sponsorship opportunities and further program details.
