Times have changed since COVID-19 came along. Everyone has been affected, and the newspaper industry is not immune to changes either.
Effective June 2, delivery of the Muskogee Phoenix will be through the U.S. Postal Service. We also will add a Weekend edition that comes out on Saturdays in place of the Sunday edition. You will receive the Phoenix five days a week, Tuesday through Saturday, with the delivery of your mail. The new Weekend edition on Saturday will include your favorite Sunday content plus comprehensive local and state news, comics, TV book and sale ads with the emphasis on local.
“Economic realities beyond our control — some the direct effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic — have created a need for technological advancement and change,” said Ed Choate, publisher of the Muskogee Phoenix.
The paper will continue to be available at local businesses and racks in the area. News alerts will continue on the paper's website, Facebook and Twitter sites.
The printed paper changes are prompted by the need for more efficiency, to offset operating costs, and to make up for revenue lost from advertisers who also have had to cinch up their belts to get by during the pandemic.
Postal delivery of the paper will help us mitigate some of those increased expenses and provide reliable and timely information to our subscribers. Even though we are changing our publishing dates, we will continue to cover the news and provide the same amount of content our readers want and deserve. And our online presence will be updated daily.
And, if you're an early riser, the Phoenix will be available by 4 a.m. online. If you like the look of the newspaper, then the e-edition will provide that same look. If you have a subscription and you haven't activated it online yet, you should. It is a replica of the daily paper and has all of the content of the daily paper, but you can get it earlier in the day and read it just like it appears in the paper.
“Readers will be able to enjoy the paper at breakfast or with a cup of coffee," Choate said. "The e-edition will arrive in your email inbox as early as 4 a.m. It looks exactly as the printed product, which will arrive in mail the same day.”
The Muskogee Phoenix has been this city’s newspaper since 1888. We — your friends, family, and neighbors — are as committed as ever to producing locally relevant news and sports coverage.
“We appreciate our readers very much. It is with your loyal support that we are able to fulfill our mission of providing comprehensive local coverage of our community," Choate said. “We want our readers and advertisers to know that we are thankful for your support. We hope you continue that support as we transition into a new normal of newspaper publishing.”
