Muskogee County voters who reside with Precinct 52 will cast ballots at a new location when they go to the polls in August.
Muskogee County Election Board Secretary Kelly Beach said voters in the precinct who formerly voted at Wainwright School will start voting at the Wainwright Community Center beginning Aug. 25 with the primary run-off elections. The center is located at Second and Main streets in Wainwright.
Beach said Wainwright Schools, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be on lockdown when students return for classes. Information: Muskogee County Election Board, (918) 687-8151.
