Mike Tye says he didn't always have a close relationship with dogs.
"I used to have one when I was little," he said. "I was allergic to her. Her name was Fluffy."
That was in the past.
"Now I'm around them nonstop," he said.
Tye helps move dogs and equipment for Fur Babies Adoption and Rescue. Founder and Executive Director, Delsie Lewis, is his wife's aunt.
"She asked me and my wife if we wanted to volunteer and I've volunteered ever since," he said. "We used to have adoption events at Petco. I would always haul the trailer with all the equipment in it. I’d help set up and tear down. We’d go to Tulsa once a year for a pet adoption event. I’d help set up."
He has helped Fur Babies transport dogs to other rescue programs when its resources are strained. He also has offered foster care for six dogs until a permanent owner can be found.
"Sometimes hard to give them up," he said. "But I know they’re going to a better place."
Five little dogs found a place at Tye's house. Some have physical defects that made them hard to adopt. All are hyper when they have visitors.
"When somebody comes in, they’re like that," he said. "Then they warm up. My biggest challenge is just sharing my love with them. I just rotate my time."
Dogs are not Tye's only interest. He used to race a Mustang and a Camaro at Thunderbird Speedway. Then, a friend from church introduced him to remote control cars.
"I went down to watch him a few times and I went and bought my first one,"
Ty has been remote control racing for four years
“These are a lot safer, you don’t get hurt," he said.
Tye works at Custom Seating where he supervises booth construction. He has helped make booths at Pizza Inn and Kentucky Fried Chicken. He also will help make booths for the Whataburger going up in Muskogee.
Remembering dirt-track racing in his youth
Mike Tye recalled the thrill of watching cars race at Thunderbird.
"When I was a kid, I used to follow a local driver, and I just got the hankering to try it," he said.
He got that chance as an adult, racing for seven years on Thunderbird's dirt track.
"It was a rush doing it," he said. "It motivated me to go faster and faster every time."
Tye raced a variety of cars at Thunderbirds.
"I started out in mini-stocks, which is a 4-cylinder class, then I moved up," he said. "I finished in the top 10 four out of five years."
The mini-stock was a Ford Mustang, he said. It looked like a factory model Mustang, only smaller.
"I moved up to a factory stock, which was a 73-74 Camaro," he said, adding that the Mustang was his favorite.
He said the biggest challenge of racing is "doing the best I could."
"Just make sure I kept it up to date and work on it every week," he said. "Make sure it was oiled well enough that I could drive it."
The best part, he said, was "running with my buddies."
However, he said maintaining the cars cost a lot of money. He retired from racing in 1990 and found smaller cars to race.
From foot control to remote control
Tye can fit his two newest race cars on top of a table. They operate by remote control.
"It's a hand-held thing and it has a throttle and a little steering wheel where I can control it," he said. "There's a controller that goes with it, and you just turn it on and drive it down the street, or on the race track. You can set it up, put it on different tracks."
He said he assembled the cars himself.
"It comes in a kit and you just build it," he said. "I painted the body and these are graphics I bought."
Tye painted the cars blue, green an yellow, like Scooby Do's Mystery Machine and put Scooby Do characters on them.
He showed how the motor works.
"Basically, you've got shocks in there and they go up and down like a regular car," he said. "This is the motor that powers everything, and you've got a battery that turns it on, and it comes to life."
Tye said he races the cars nearly every Saturday night at a track near Hilldale High School. Unlike slot cars, which run on track, the remote control cars operate on a big dirt track."
He said consistency helps him win the races.
"Just be consistent in going around the corners," he said. "Keep a steady pace."
He's adopted a dog's life
When he's not racing, Tye has his arms full with five quite active little dogs, which he adopted under a variety of circumstances.
Pebbles, a shih-tzu, was a rescue dog they got about two years ago.
"And then she went on transport one time, but the people up there didn't like her, so they sent her back," he said. "Me and my wife fostered her, then we adopted her."
He said Pebbles is actually quite affectionate.
"When I go to work I have to give her a kiss every morning," he said. "Then, when I come home, she's at the door waiting for me to give her a kiss, before I can do anything."
Lillian, a Yorkie, was adopted from another breeder about two years ago. Tye said she is also very friendly.
On the other hand, Peyton, another Yorkie, is very shy, Tye said.
"We had her about a year and a half," he said. "Her owners did not want her anymore, so we went and picked her up. Me and my wife fostered her and adopted her."
Tye said a third Yorkie, Sissy came from his wife's cousin.
Sissy is friendly around women, he said. "But there's only two guys she likes. But, after she warms up, she's very friendly.
Annie, a Yorkie/poodle, was fostered after her original owners no longer wanted her, Tye said.
"They lived out in the country and one of the hawks got her other dog, and he was little, just like Annie," he said. "So she said she didn't want little dogs. She brought Annie to Fur Babies and we adopted her. And she is very friendly."
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"I was born and raised here."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"All my friends, and my job and family."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"Better roads and more entertainment for the kids."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"I've got a couple of them. My dad and mom, James and Linda Tye. They just brought me up in a good Christian home and taught me how to respect others, and how to work and be good at my job. And then my wife, Melinda. She's very patient with me and, as a family, we go to church together every Sunday. It makes me a better person."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"I met my wife here. It was a blind date. We met on a blind date. Her sister-in-law introduced us. We've been together for 30 years but will have been married for 27 in July."
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"When I have time, I mow for my neighbors. I help my brother when he needs it, and do church work if they need it."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Friendly town. Good community. Outgoing people, willing to help each other."
MEET Mike Tye
AGE: 55.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Hilldale Public Schools, one and a half years at Connors State College.
PROFESSION: Lead supervisor in booth department at Custom Seating.
FAMILY: Wife, Melinda.
CHURCH: Genesis Church.
HOBBIES: Volunteering at Fur Babies, racing remote control cars, volunteer at church, watch OU football and girls softball.
