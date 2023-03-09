Checking it out: Activities abound at Checotah's library

We know that after being cooped up for the winter you’re probably ready to get out and find something the family can all do together. Why not come spend some time with us at the library? We have exciting events on the horizon that will keep you busy all spring.
During Spring Break (March 13-17), there will be come-and-go activities from 10 a.m. to noon every day except for Thursday:
Monday — Build with Straws and Connectors
Tuesday — Make-it Take-it Butterfly Suncatchers
Wednesday — DIY Hothouses
Friday — Make-it Take-it Green Slime
At 5 p.m. Thursday, we will have Family Movie Night featuring "The Bad Guys" (Rated PG with a runtime of 1 hour 40 minutes).
For our middle school and high school students, there will be a Teen Game Day at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
There are also regularly scheduled programs for everyone at the library, including:
SAIL Exercise Class — 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays
Weight Management — 5 p.m. Mondays
Toddler Time (0-3) — 9 a.m. Tuesdays
Kids Story Time (4+) — 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays
Computer Tutoring — 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays
Fun with Science Kits — Available for pick up after 1 p.m. on Thursdays
If you’ve always wanted to learn how to play guitar, bass, or baritone ukulele, then come take lessons with Selby Minner (Dusk ‘til Dawn Blues Festival cofounder) on Wednesday afternoons. Minner teaches in a relaxed and intuitive way that will have you playing from the first lesson.
The lessons start at 4 p.m. for beginners and 5 p.m. for intermediate level classes.
Each month we also have Adult Pinterest Projects at 5 p.m. on the second Tuesday and Book Club at 2 p.m. on the third Thursday.
Last but not least, we are excited to announce that Checotah will soon have its own pickleball court. Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in America. Players of all ages are falling in love with this combination of tennis, badminton, and pingpong. The plan is to have the court installed here at the library by this summer. Make sure to keep your eyes peeled because there will be more information coming as we get closer to time for it to open.
For more information about these and other events and programs at Jim Lucas Checotah Public Library, please visit us at eols.org/checotah or email us at checotahpl@eols.org, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Kenny Matthews is the branch manager at Jim Lucas Checotah Public Library, a branch of the Eastern Oklahoma Library System.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.