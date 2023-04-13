Q. B. Boydstun has some exciting news to share and we want to share it with you! Due to the incredible generosity of the town of Fort Gibson, the library will be getting new paint and carpet in all areas. This is a much-needed facelift. This will begin in the near future so check our Facebook page for updates.
Our children’s area also got a facelift recently. We will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. April 27. Please join us there and see all the hard work our staff has been doing.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. was invited to be the guest speaker at the Fort Gibson Historical and Genealogy Society’s April meeting. Chief Hoskin spoke about his Cherokee and Cherokee Freedmen ancestry and encouraged all Cherokees to take time to learn of their own history and Cherokee history in general.
The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive here at the library on April 21. You can go to eols.org to find information on making an appointment to give blood.
National Library Week begins on April 24. We will be giving out a small prize to all who come and get a library card. On Tuesday, April 25, we will be showing a movie at 4 p.m., and we will close the week off with Nancy’s Paint Palette Class on April 29 at 10 a.m. For Nancy’s painting class you will need to register at eols.org/events.
The Saved by the Bell Pepper Cooking Club starts at 3:35 p.m. April 18. Tweens and Teens can learn how to cook (and eat!) some great food.
We will be closed on Tuesday, April 11, for our annual staff development day where we will learn how to better serve you. In the meantime, you can sign in with your library card to access e-books, digital magazines and e-audiobooks in the Libby app. You can access e-books, e-audio, music, e-comics and movies on Hoopla.
Remember, the Q.B. Boydstun library also has programs that we offer year-round. These programs include: Seniorcises every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 10 a.m., Story time with Ashley every Thursday at 10:30 a.m., Brick Club and STEAM activities alternate on Wednesday afternoons, and so much more.
Contact the library with any questions or to sign up for programs by visiting eols.org/events or calling us at 918-478-3587.
Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Instagram!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.