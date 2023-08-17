School starts again very soon and students young and older will once again have homework and papers to write. When I was in grade school, my parents were my homework help. Although my father had a long career in New Testament academics, in his heart he remained an English major. He helped me diagram sentences, memorize prepositions, and use correct grammar. My mother, an elementary school teacher, was able to offer me some advice on math and some other subjects. However, more advanced subjects appeared as I came into middle school and high school, and I realized that I was on my own for math and science.
Students today do not know how blessed they are. I remember my math teacher telling me “you won’t always have a calculator with you.” Thanks to my iPhone, I actually do. Students don’t know what life was like before the internet was easily accessible, and they are often unaware of what resources are available to them today.
The Eastern Oklahoma Library System offers a variety of resources to help students with homework and their assignments. Brainfuse is an amazing resource that offers live tutoring, a 24-hour turnaround time for questions, a writing lab, and much more. Live, expert tutors are available from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.
LearningExpress provides tests, tutorials, and ebooks for a wide range of subjects covering elementary, middle, high school, and college. Khan Academy is an excellent supplement to material taught in the classroom.
We can also help with research papers. In my career as a librarian, many patrons have asked me “I have a paper to write, do you have any books about...” While I will answer the patron’s question, I will encourage the patron to look beyond books. Books often contain outdated information, while journal articles and database entries contain more updated information. The resources that come from articles and databases are also often more focused, specialized, and trustworthy than books. Credo Reference and databases like Academic Search Elite are your gateway to this type of information. Make use of it and impress the teachers! All of these resources are available at: https://eols.org/homework-help/.
I remember the start of school as being a time of mixed emotions, some of the good and some of them bad. Perhaps my greatest worry was the load of homework that would eventually be dumped on me. I only wish that back then I had the resources that students today enjoy. I wouldn’t have minded an iPhone back then to pull out of my pocket and show to my math teacher—proof that I would, indeed, always have a calculator with me.
