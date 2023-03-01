Checking it out: March filled with activities at Muskogee Public Library

Spring is almost here, and we are blooming with activity at the Muskogee Public Library.
Celebrate Dr. Seuss’s Birthday at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11, with a special story time, activities and crafts celebrating the beloved author’s tales and characters.
Every Wednesday at 10 a.m. and again at 11 a.m., we invite children ages 5 and younger to share stories and create art projects during our Little Readers program. In addition, children ages 5 to 12 can enjoy doing their art projects during the Young Artist part of the program, which takes place close by simultaneously.
The fun continues in the afternoon as we create and play at WOW Wednesday, a weekly after-school program for children ages 4 to 12. Each week we feature a different project beginning at 4 p.m. Activities change weekly and include:
March 1 – Build with Legos
March 8 – Arts and Crafts
March 15 – Food and Health Activity
March 22 – STEM Project
Also, at Muskogee Public Library, beginning in March, the Oklahoma Department of Health will present a series of lessons on how we can keep our brains clear and sharp as we age. Healthy Brain, Healthy Mind begins at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, and continues weekly from 2-3 p.m. through the end of the month.
Teens and adults enjoy playing games upstairs at the library from 6-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday. We feature different kinds of games, from cards to trivia. Everyone is welcome. While you are here, check out our new board game collection that you can borrow to enjoy at home.
The library invites teens to join our Teen Advisory Group. The group meets monthly to recommend activities they would like to participate in at the library. It is a combination of social gathering, crafting projects, and discussion group. If you want to join, please contact Hattie Murray at HMurray@eols.org.
If you enjoy discussing the books you’ve read, Book Discussion with Beth is for you. At 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, readers will be talking about the novel "Lilac Girls" by Martha Hall Kelly. Beth Hinshaw is the group’s facilitator and will happily supply you with a copy of the book when you register. Contact Beth at BHinshaw@eols.org.
Our Makerspace is open on weekdays from 3 p.m. until closing and features a variety of activities, games, exciting machines, and tech toys. Explore - Maker Mondays kicks off each week at 7 p.m. Every Monday evening, adults and their families can explore different tools and materials available. This month’s activities are:
March 6 – DIY Simple Tape Wallet
March 13 – Introduction to 3-D Printing
March 20 – Family Kite Making
March 27 – Make Plastic Coasters using Recycled Materials
Great Decisions continues at 7 p.m. Thursdays through March. It is a series of informative presentations and lively discussions about current events and topics featuring special guest speakers. Attendees are encouraged to ask questions and share ideas and opinions. Please join us and expand your understanding of our complex world.
Scheduled for March:
March 2 – Economic Warfare
March 9 – Politics in Latin America
March 16 – Global Famine
March 23 – Climate Migration
March 30 – Iran at the Crossroads
Remember that our Touch-a-Truck event takes place on April 29 at Hatbox Field. Families can get an up-close view of various imposing and impressive vehicles.
For more information about these and other events and programs at Muskogee Public Library, please visit our website at https://eols.org/muskogee/ and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Jane Holt is the branch manager at Muskogee Public Library.
