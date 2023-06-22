Pickleball has finally arrived in Checotah, Oklahoma. Two years ago, the former branch manager, Kathe Smith, put into action a plan with the Oklahoma Department of Libraries to use space here at Jim Lucas Checotah Library for a pickleball court. At 10 a.m., Thursday, June 29 there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the court.
Mayor Daniel Tarkington will play an exhibition match with city council members to officially break in the new court. There will also be refreshments and other activities to celebrate the ribbon-cutting.
The pickleball court was made possible through a Health Literacy Grant for $9,000 from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries. Additional support is coming from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, Friends of the Library, Peoples National Bank of Checotah, Armstrong Bank, First Family Federal Credit Union, Dr. Maurice and Gretchen Payne, and the family of Eli Wallace. The City of Checotah is providing funds for what has not been covered by the grant and donations.
Everyone is welcome to come use the court. It will be first come, first served. We highly encourage everyone to share the courts by rotating in and out as you finish a match. There will be two courts to choose from, so there should be lots of chances to play.
The library has sets of pickleball paddles and balls available to check out for patrons. Come in and grab a library card and play some pickleball. To learn more about pickleball and the rules of the game, visit eols.org/pickleball.
The library is so much more than books. For more information about these and other events and programs at Jim Lucas Checotah Public Library, please visit us at eols.org/checotah and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
