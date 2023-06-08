If you’re looking for things to do for children in Muskogee this summer, things to do for teens in Tahlequah, or at any of our 15 locations, the Eastern Oklahoma Library System (EOLS) has you covered with the summer reading program.
All branches are offering a reading challenge for all ages that includes prizes and special activities sure to entertain, educate, and inspire.
The reading challenge is easy to sign up for at eols.beanstack.org, and has five age groups:
Littles 0-2
Littles 3-5
School-Age 6-11
Teens/Tweens 12-18
Adults 19 and over
The “little-littles” this year have 10 fun literacy-related activities to complete. Among those are singing nursery rhymes, taking a picture walk with a book, reading outside, reading to a stuffed animal, reading in your pajamas, and more.
Preschoolers may earn rewards whether they read or you read to them. Libraries’ prize schedules may differ, so be sure to check with your local library.
Beyond reading, there are plenty of scheduled activities and events for all ages this summer. Many of the branches will have Extreme Animals visit—and they really bring exotic animals! Also, Will Hill, a Native American storyteller, and Science Museum Oklahoma are scheduled for programs at many branches.
Each library has several unique programs planned, as well. For example, Warner Public Library’s special activities include “Crafternoon” for all ages on Tuesdays from 2-5 pm, and Rieger Memorial Library in Haskell is doing the same on Thursdays.
The Jim Lucas Checotah Public Library will offer an “All Together Sing Along” with Monty Harper, “Build a Buddy” with Science Museum Oklahoma, and a friendship crown craft, just to name a few of the nearly daily special activities they have planned.
Fort Gibson’s Q.B. Boydston Library’s activities include a puppet show about unity and kindness all over the world from Finer Arts of Oklahoma and a visit from the Friendly Farms Petting Zoo.
Muskogee Public Library’s activities include a collaborative crochet project for teens and adults, tech camps, such as digital photography, and a “Time Lord Interactive Event” for teens.
There are many more fun activities planned in all EOLS branches. Visit eols.org/srp to learn more about the reading challenge or eols.org/events to find all the great things going on for this summer’s reading program.
Wendy Burton is the marketing manager for the Eastern Oklahoma Library System.
