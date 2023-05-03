CHECKING IT OUT: Tahlequah Public Library has events for everyone

Hello, from the Tahlequah Public Library! We are gearing up for summer and we can’t wait to see you!
During the month of May, we have storytime on the following dates:
• 10 a.m. May 9 and May 16 — Baby Bookworms, ages birth-2 years old
• 10 a.m. May 10 — Toddler Tales, ages 2-3 years old.
• 11 a.m. May 10 — Reading Rockstars, ages 3-5 years old
For adults, we are offering a Chair Exercise class at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.
We also have our Color Me Stress Free coloring class on Thursday, May 11, at 10 a.m. Join us for relaxing music, light refreshments, and a ton of coloring pages to choose from. We have many different mediums to color with including colored pencils, markers, and crayons.
At noon on May 24, we’ll kick off our Adult Summer Reading Program. Join us virtually on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/TahlequahPublicLibrary, as we go over the rules for joining and show off some of our prizes.
Join us at 6 p.m. May 30 for a science program for all ages. We will design and build blades for a wind turbine and then test them to see how fast they spin in the wind of a fan.
Questions about how to log your reading for the Summer Reading Program? We will have a virtual Facebook presentation on Beanstack 101, explaining how to log your minutes so you can get your prizes, at noon on May 31.
June will bring our Summer Reading Programs for all ages.
Mondays, we will have performers, including Tulsa Bubbles, Finer Arts of Oklahoma, and Extreme Animals.
Tuesdays will be Baby Bookworms and our Adult Summer Reading Programs, which will include crafts like melted crayon jewelry, a wooden puzzle piece door decoration, and creating with Sculpey clay (all three require preregistration as space and supplies are limited), a folk concert, and songwriting workshop.
Wednesdays will be Toddler Tales and Reading Rockstars, virtual Facebook events covering the EOLS library app, trivia about Friends, Mango Languages 101 covering the app where you can learn a language for free, and our Teen Summer Reading Programs.
Thursdays will be our Come-and-Go Crafts for ages 3-11.
Can’t make it to Tahlequah to join us for some of our amazing programs? The Eastern Oklahoma Library System has 15 library locations you can choose from covering six counties: Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, McIntosh, Muskogee, and Sequoyah. Need a library card and don’t have one? They are free, and you can apply for one online at eols.org/library-cards, or you can come into any one of our locations with proof of your address and get one in a matter of minutes. All are welcome at our libraries, so come see us.
Cherokee Lowe is the branch manager of the Tahlequah Public Library, a branch of the Eastern Oklahoma Library System.
