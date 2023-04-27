It’s April and the sights, sounds, and smells of springtime in Muskogee surround us: Marching bands and the waving participants of the Azalea Parade, delicious smells of hot dogs, tamales, and baked goods from the Muskogee Farmers Market.
Parents can be heard encouraging their soon-to-be-adult children to “Smile!” as they stand in front of Honor Heights Park’s beautiful azaleas dressed in the latest prom attire.
Spring is here—and it is time once again for Muskogee Public Library’s (MPL) Touch-A-Truck.
For 11 years amongst the uniquely Muskogee sights and sounds of spring are the laughter and squeals of joy from children exploring vehicles at Touch-A-Truck.
An annual fundraiser for the Muskogee Public Library’s Youth Services Department, this year’s event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29 at Hatbox Field, 3601 Arline Ave.
Funds raised pay for children’s programming, the annual Summer Reading Program, and books that are given away at community events.
Kids can explore all kinds of vehicles, listen to live music from students at Zomac School of Music, see a robotics demonstration from Muskogee High School, get a free book from Muskogee Public Library, and learn all about the services workers in our community provide to keep our town running.
This event gives families an affordable way to spend quality time with each other while children learn about future careers from members of our community who take pride in their work.
Join us at Muskogee Touch-A-Truck to make lasting memories with your family this spring!
Lorie Fennel is a library assistant and chair of the Touch-A-Truck committee at Muskogee Public Library, a branch of the Eastern Oklahoma Library System.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.