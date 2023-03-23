Checking it out: What's going on in Warner

Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.