Checking it out: What's going on in Warner

Exciting things are happening at the Warner Public Library! Every week, we host a variety of programs for all ages.
Our Storytime, for children ages 0-5 and their parents/guardians, engages participants in stories, songs and scribbles that are sure to educate and entertain. Storytime happens at 2 p.m. Thursdays with each week hosting a different theme. Throughout the months of March, April and May, we’ll be delighting in the themes associated with spring.
Do you know a girl in third through fifth grade who is interested in coding? Then our weekly Girls Who Code club is the place for them! Each Thursday at 4 p.m., participants gather to learn coding and work together on various projects. The Girls Who Code program empowers girls to enter the technology field and explore their interests within it.
Teens and Tweens gather every Thursday at 5 p.m., engaging in a variety of activities. Activities coming up include:
• March 23: Teen Advisory Group
• March 30 - Movie Night
• April 6 - Game Night
• April 13 - LEGO Builders
• April 20 - STEAMers (Sponsored by the Oklahoma Science Museum)
Adults have some excellent opportunities to gather, as well! The second Thursday of each month at 1:30 p.m., the Friends of the Library meets to discuss how they can best support the goals and programs of the library. Light refreshments are provided and games are played after business is concluded. On the last Thursday of each month at noon, the library hosts its Book ‘n Lunch discussion! This month, on March 30, we’ll be discussing “Crazy Rich Asians” by Kevin Kwan. Participants are encouraged to bring their own lunch. The library will provide drinks and desserts.
For more information on these or other events, please visit our website at eols.org/warner or contact us at warnerpl@eols.org.
Jeremy Jones is the branch manager at Warner Public Library, a branch of Eastern Oklahoma Library System.
