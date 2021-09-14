Checotah voters approved a proposition Tuesday $8,540,000 bond issue that will fund a newer, larger high school performing arts center and band room, as well as a new ag barn and improvements at Marshall Elementary, Checotah Intermediate and ball fields.
Of the total votes cast, 495 voters, or 67.90%, cast ballots to approve the proposition. Those against the proposition totaled 234 votes, or 32.10%, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.