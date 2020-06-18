CHECOTAH — Jhor'dyn Eaves had no idea what his mother had planned for his birthday party on Thursday.
Four officers from the Checotah Police Department presented the 7-year-old with a "World's Best Officer" certificate as one of his presents at the Checotah Splash Pad.
Assistant Chief Richard Beaty presented Jhor'dyn with the certificate and said he felt honored to see a boy who wants to be a police officer when he grows up.
"We get a lot of support in our community," Beaty said. "He was really surprised. I'm sure he can stay focused and if that's what he really wants, he'll get there."
Melisha Eaves, Jhor'dyn's mother, wasn't sure how many people would attend her son's party. The family doesn't know many people in the area, so she posted a picture on the "Checotah Oklahoma Whatz Up???" Facebook page inviting anyone who would like to attend.
"We really don't mess with anybody with all the stuff that's going on with COVID-19," she said. "I reached out and knew it was a long shot. I was praying for a miracle at the time."
Once the word got out, Melisha was surprised at the response.
"Smoke Ring BBQ had hit me up," she said. "They said 'Hey, if this is what you want to do, we'll give you a really good deal on a bundle package.' He wanted to be an officer, and the moment I said something about a police officer, Checotah Police Department reached out to me."
Jhor'dyn suffers from a form of autism and his mom says he's shy around strangers, but had no problem playing at the splash pad with the other children.
Kittie Dishman, one of Jhor'dyn's special education teachers at Marshall Elementary, said she's very proud of the progress that he's made.
"He has some special needs," Dishman said. "He has done so well that after January of this year, we mainstreamed him into regular class, and he's now in a regular class full time on a monitoring IEP (individual education program), and he's doing wonderful."
Approximately 20 children were there for the party, and Melisha said she didn't know how to express her gratitude.
"It's an overwhelming feeling," she said. "You never know when people are actually going to show up. I'm thankful for who showed up. Either way, I know his day will be a good day."
When Jhor'dyn was asked where he wanted to be a police officer, he said, "Checotah." And when asked who's the first person he would arrest, he shyly pointed at his mom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.