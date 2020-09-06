Four Checotah family members died in a small plane crash in Crawford County, Ark., according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies told Ktul's Arkansas affiliate that Paul, Kevin, Holley and Gavin Herron were traveling to South Carolina on Friday. The plane was rerouted to Fayetteville due to storms around 9 p.m.
"The tower lost radar and radio contact with them at the same time," said Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown. "They notified us, they were able to give us a GPS coordinates, this is very rough terrain, we're on top of the mountain. Kines Mountain, it's very rough terrain and we did have searches get to the GPS area and nothing was found, that was probably around 11-11:30 last night."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.