LAKE EUFAULA STATE PARK — Checotah Intermediate School fifth-grader Grady Cook said he knew what to do to help his school become a National Blue Ribbon School.
"They set goals for us to do, and we've been working on those goals," he said. "And we had to work harder to make those goals."
Grady and dozens of his schoolmates had a picnic on Monday at Eufaula State Park to celebrate the fruits of their hard work.
The school, which runs from third through fifth grade, was listed among 297 National Blue Ribbon Schools last September by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. The recognition is based on a school's overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
On Monday, CIS students gathered for a group shot with balloons, bubbles, streamers and banners proclaiming "I go to a National Blue Ribbon School."
Principal Ryan Ambrose said Monday was an awesome day.
"God shined on us with great weather," he said. "The kids have worked very hard for this. There's nothing you can do to ask for this honor. It has to be earned through academic performance. Our kids have worked very hard, our staff has worked hard. They've gotten to the level to where we're one of the upper echelon of academic schools in the area."
He said progress was shown through state assessment test results.
"Back in 2011, we were designated an academic focus school because our performance wasn't very good. We turned over, and we are the fourth highest site as well as math performance goes," said Ambrose, who became principal in 2010. "We shifted more to growth as far as data and we had local assessments, and we watched them grow."
Teachers were given the mantra to grow each child "a year in a year," he said.
Checotah Schools Superintendent Monte Madewell said Ambrose has been a great leader, who made it to where there are no excuses."
"A student needs to grow at least a year academically in a year's time," Madewell said.
Fifth grade math teacher Lisa Powell said that means that a student reading on a third grade level must read on a fourth grade level at year's end. A student reading at a fifth grade level is to read at a sixth grade level.
Students set reading and math goals at the start at each school year, she said.
"We track them, and we have a goal cut-off for the first semester, an we have a goal cut-off for the second semester," she said. "They don't compete against each other, they compete against themselves. If they know what their number is, they have to beat that number by so many points."
Grady said it was hard to meet his goal, but he did it.
"You had to get a certain score in one minute," he said, citing an example of one goal.
Fifth grader Addisyn Storm said students had to correctly answer as many multiplication problems as possible in one minute to get a high score.
"My highest score is 3,424 points," she said.
Warner Elementary also was named a National Blue Ribbon School in September. Other Oklahoma schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools were Cheyenne Elementary School and Pauls Valley Junior High School.
