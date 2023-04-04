Michael Key, Jerri Reaves and Jay Hayes are the early leaders for Checotah council member seats.
Key leads in the Ward 1 race with 66.7% of the very early voting while Janice Rogers has 16.67% of the vote. Will Fairchild and Roger Myers are tied with 8.33%.
Reaves is out in front for the Ward 3 slot with 41.67% while Joey Marion has 25% and Delaina Durrett-Stevens and Mark McCullough are even with 16.67%.
Hayes has 58.33% of the vote in the Ward 4 race, leading Christopher Robison who has 33.33% and Leah Todd with 8>33%. Jewett has received none of the eraly votes tabulated.
