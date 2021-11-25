Checotah man dies from injuries following collision

A man who was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Nov. 10, has died, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Collin Phillippi, 29, of Checotah died at 10:56 a.m. Wednesday at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, the report states.
According to the report, the crash happened at approximately 10:56 p.m. Nov. 10 on Texanna Road, a mile east of U.S. 69, and 3.5 miles north of Eufaula in McIntosh County. Phillippi, who was pinned for an unknown length of time, was a passenger in a 2003 Dodge truck driven by Robert Johnston, 32, of Eufaula. Johnston was not injured. Christopher Hellweg, 28, of Checotah, also was a passenger in the truck. He was not injured. None of the three men were wearing a seat belt. The details about how the crash happened remains under investigation, the trooper states in the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.