A Checotah man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Tulsa County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Anthony Anson, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene, approximately four miles east of Bixby on U.S. 64 at 157th East Avenue, the report states.
According to OHP, Anson was driving a 2012 Toyota Corolla at approximately 4:54 a.m. Sunday when, for an unknown reason, he drove off the left side of the road, struck a stop sign, then struck a tree, ejecting Anson.
