A Checotah man was injured when he lost control of the motorcycle he was driving and crashed, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
William Barton, 27, was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee in critical condition with head injuries, the report states.
According to OHP, the crash happened at approximately 7:12 p.m. on 1140 Road at South 4173 Road, approximately 4 miles north of Eufaula in McIntosh County. Barton was driving a 2002 Yamaha eastbound on 1140 Road when, for an unknown reason, lost control. Barton was ejected onto the road. He was not wearing a helmet, the report states.
