Checotah man injured in crash

A Checotah man was injured in a single-vehicle collision approximately 3 miles south and 4 miles east of Checotah in McIntosh County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Seth McKibben, 24, was stable when he was taken to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, but his condition was unavailable.
According to OHP, McKibben, who was "apparently sleepy," was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on County Road 1100 when he drove off the right side of the road at approximately 1:58 a.m. Friday. The vehicle struck a fence and a utility pole. McKibben was not wearing a seat belt, the report states.
