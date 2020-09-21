Checotah man injured in motorcycle crash

A Checotah man was injured after the crashed the motorcycle he was driving approximately 4 miles west of Texanna in McIntosh County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Darrin Cooper, 58, was stable when he was admitted Saturday to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa, the report states. His condition was unavailable.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 4:10 p.m. Saturday. Cooper was driving a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle westbound on New Texanna Road and missed a curve. The motorcycle rolled over and came to rest on its side. Cooper was not wearing a helmet, the report states.
