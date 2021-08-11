A Checotah man died following a crash on Harbor Drive, just west of Lotawatah Road in McIntosh County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Shannon Scales, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene by Checotah EMS.
According to OHP, the crash happened at approximately 4:20 p.m. four miles east of Checotah. Scales was driving a 1997 Chevrolet pickup when the crash happened. Scales' passenger, Linda Scales, 58, was not injured. Neither were wearing seat belts. The cause of the collision is under investigation, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.