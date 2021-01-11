Checotah man killed in single-vehicle crash

A Checotah man died after he crashed the car he was driving approximately 3 miles north and 3 miles east of Eufaula in McIntosh County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Ramone Jackson, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 2:10 a.m. Sunday, the report states.
According to OHP, Jackson was driving a 2013 Chrysler 300 westbound on County Road East West 4240 at County Road East West 1140 at a high rate of speed. For an unknown reason, Jackson missed a curve and lost control of the car, which drove off the left side of the road and struck a pipe fence, the report states.
