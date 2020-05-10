CHECOTAH — Kyla Browning's dream continues to get bigger.
The Checotah native is living out her dream of taking care of and teaching children. That notion has grown into a building that will be 5,000 square feet in size. Construction of the building at 208 W. Knisley St., is close to being finished. She and her six fellow teachers/child care workers look to move into the building by June 1.
Browning stands outside the building and peeks through the windows as crews work inside and outside, putting on the finishing touches. She smiles and shakes her head in wonderment that her dream is getting closer to being a reality.
"This was an empty field, and we call it our field of dreams," the 2006 Checotah High School graduate said as she walks around the building. "All I can say, we've been blessed and we're excited. I'm a little bit nervous."
It's more a nervous energy. Raising Arrows Learning Academy will move from the building, which is 1,500 square feet, at 207 S.W. Second St. The new building will have a pre-school, before- and after-school and a sign language program.
Why Raising Arrows?
"It's a term from the Bible that we want to point our children in the right direction," Browning said. "We want to point our arrows in the right direction to hit the mark for the children to be respectable adults."
Browning started working in child care when she was 16.
"I wanted to be a teacher, but I felt my calling was in child care," she said. "I actually happened to be in that (old) building when this opportunity became available. I want to bring care to my little hometown, stay here and raise my kids here and let them be part of something special. There's nothing like a small town feeling.
"I'm not a big city person. Everybody knows everybody and takes care of everybody. I've been blessed that Checotah has blessed me with open arms. People have stepped up to say how beautiful the building is. We're excited to start this new beginning."
Browning said 75 to 85 children will be in the new building. Not only Checotah residents, but people living in Stigler, McAlester and Muskogee have shown interest in bringing their children to the academy, she said.
"We've had a waiting list for a year and half," she said. "We have 295 applicants just from our area."
Browning knows it's not all going to be fun and games. She's ready.
"Right now, child care is a really, really hard industry to get into with all of the regulations and licensing," she said. "You have to be on top of your game, because things are constantly changing and evolving.
"I just feel blessings upon blessings. This has always been a dream of mine, and to see it come to reality is super special and we're super excited."
