Checotah senior Bradee Hall pages for Frix

OKLAHOMA CITY – Bradee Hall, a senior at Checotah High School, paged for Rep. Avery Frix from April 26-29.
House pages run messages to legislators while they are in the chamber debating policy and voting on measures and they help in their Capitol offices. Pages also participate in a mock session, in which they learn legislative procedure and how to write legislation.
Bradee is the daughter of Cindy McIntosh. After graduation, she said she plans to attend Oklahoma State University in the fall and will major in zoology.
For community service projects, Bradee volunteers at Happy Paws Animal Shelter and was a band runner for the Checotah Band Daze. Extracurricular activities include marching and concert band and serving as the editor for the Checotah High School Yearbook, and being a member of the National Honor Society and vice president of Business Professionals of America.
Her list of personal honors and achievements include achieving the highest grades in honors courses in multiple subjects, serving on both the Oklahoma and Indian National Honor Societies and being in the top 10% of her class her ninth, 10th and 11th grade years.
Bradee said her life goal is to protect and research wildlife and more specifically marine life.
“I was happy to have Bradee page for me at the Capitol this week,” Frix said. “She’s a very dedicated and compassionate person. I know with her personal drive for excellence she will do well in her future endeavors. I wish her the very best.”
