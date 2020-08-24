Checotah teen injured in ATV crash

A Checotah teenager was injured when he crashed the all-terrain vehicle he was driving about a mile west and three miles north of Checotah in McIntosh County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
The 15-year-old boy, whose name was not released, was in fair condition when he was admitted to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, the report states.
According to OHP, the crash happened at approximately 11:35 a.m. Sunday on private property at Oklahoma 266 near Gentry Creek, in McIntosh County. The teen was driving a Sportsman 570 ATV and was driving too fast when he tried to jump an embankment. The vehicle went airborne approximately 18 feet before striking the ground and rolling, coming to rest on its side, ejecting the teen, who was not wearing a helmet.
