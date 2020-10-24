Two Checotah teenagers were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Oklahoma 72 in McIntosh County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The two 16-year-old girls, whose names were not released, were flown to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa. Their conditions were unavailable.
According to OHP, the crash happened at 12:53 a.m. approximately 7 miles west and 3 miles north of Checotah. One of the girls was driving a 2008 Pontiac G6 southbound when, for unknown reason, drove off the right side of the road, rolling the vehicle 1.25 times, coming to rest on the driver side. Neither girl was wearing a seat belt. The cause of the crash was attributed to inattentive driving, the trooper's report states.
