The City of Checotah will have the City Trash Off Days on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Due to COVID-19, this year you will be responsible for the hauling and disposing of your trash at the city maintenance barn, 711 N.W. Main St.
There will be three roll-off dumpsters inside the gate to the right with posted guidelines of what can and cannot be thrown away. Please place trash inside of these dumpsters.
The gate will open at 8 a.m. and close at 11 a.m., or until dumpsters are full. Workers will not be sent out for pickup, and you must have a city water bill to participate.
