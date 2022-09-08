Checotah woman dies in single vehicle crash

A Checotah woman died Wednesday as a result of a single-vehicle crash about a mile north of Checotah in McIntosh County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Patsy Son, 72, was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.
According to OHP, Son was driving a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee westbound on County Road 1030 when she drove off the right side of the road for 85 fee. She then overcorrected by swerving to the left and reentered the road. She then entered a turn and left approximately 166 feet of skid before driving off the south side of the road. The vehicle continued for 45 feet before striking a ditch, and the vehicle rolled over 1 1/2 times for approximately 62 feet before striking a tree and coming to rest. She was wearing a seat belt. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, the report states.
