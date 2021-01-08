A Checotah woman was killed and her fetus died when a vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with the vehicle in which she was a passenger, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Shelby R. Deluce, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene, approximately 2 miles east of Haskell on Old Taft Road at U.S. 64. Curtisiana M. Brown, 19, of Fort Gibson was treated at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and released.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 6:05 a.m. Friday. Brown was driving a 2020 Kia Rio westbound, and Corey N. Murphy, 29, of Coweta, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic northbound. Brown failed to stop at a stop sign and impacted the vehicle Murphy was driving. Murphy was not injured, the report states.
