CHECOTAH — Heather Boone-Hughart dotes on Delilah and Daisy every chance she gets as she cuddles and talks to them as they sit on her arm, her lap or find warmth inside her blouse.
"What are you guys doing," she said. "It's not nap time. No one's going to hurt you."
Delilah and Daisy are marmosets, or small monkeys, which originate in the rain forest in Brazil. They don't get bigger than a soft drink can and weigh as much as six to seven ounces "soaking wet," Boone-Hughart said.
Boone-Hughart, a long-time veterinary assistant, isn't shy about how she spoils her two monkeys she got from a breeder in Paris, Texas.
"I've always had an interest in primates," she said. "They are so interesting in their similarities to us, even at their size."
The two monkeys act like kids around the house. Boone-Hughart said they're sisters.
"They fight like sisters," she said. "They have the same mom but different dads. When I make their breakfast in the morning, it's like a gelatin when it's ready, and I chop vegetables and scrambled eggs. If I turn around and they get something they don't like, they throw it to the dogs."
A dachshund and miniature schnauzer also are pets in the house with Boone-Hughart and her husband.
"The dachshund isn't even 6 months old, and they chase her around the house," Boone-Hughart said. "They get in a playful mood and they pull on the beard or ears of the schnauzer. They want him to chase them. Everybody lives in harmony. No one could stay if they didn't like the monkeys."
But she warns anybody who wants to own a marmoset: They are not for everybody. They are expensive.
"They're definitely unique," Boone-Hughart said. "They require a lot of special care, and I don't recommend them for everyone. They can get flu or colds like we do, but it's worse for them. It's deadly for them. I can't kiss them, so I hold them to my cheek and make kissing sounds. They are basically a 2-year-old you can't potty train for 20 years."
Meanwhile, the marmosets wear mini diapers. While she stays home with them most of the time, when Boone-Hughart does go out, Delilah and Daisy go with her.
"I have a bag that looks like a purse and nobody knows I have them," she said. "I can't tell you how many times I've been asked, 'Are those real?' I want to say no. It just cracks me up."
Boone-Hughart can't help but laugh about Delilah and Daisy. She's had her share of funny moments with them.
"I just had my Jeep for a month or two when my husband went outside and started turning the steering wheel," she said. "He asked me 'Why does your steering wheels have teeth marks on it?' I have found chew marks on my cell phone. They also like to chew on my flip flops."
Boone-Hughart tells them apart by the hair on their ears. Delilah has gray "tufts" and Daisy has white. Delilah turns a year old next month, and Daisy will be a year old in June.
"My husband will come home and I"ll say, 'Daddy's home,' and he'll say, 'I'm not a daddy to monkeys,'" Boone-Hughart said with a laugh. "My 16-year-old son tells his friends, 'My mom loves the monkeys more than she loves me.'"
"If I shut off the light in their cage and say, 'Let's go to bed,' they'll run back and forth and wait in bed for me."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.