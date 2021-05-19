A Checotah woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Old U.S. 69, approximately 5 miles south of Checotah in McIntosh County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Jaime Burke, 45, was admitted in critical condition Wednesday to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa, the report states.
According to OHP, Burke was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima northbound at approximately 5:40 a.m., in the rain when, for an unknown reason, drove off the right side of the road, struck a tree and the vehicle rolled over 1 1/2 times. Burke was not wearing a seat belt, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.