Easter is a little happier for area children and families because of Shana Pickup.
While she doesn't look like the Easter bunny, the Checotah woman acted like one as she hopped around to area towns delivering Easter baskets to those who are less fortunate, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. She was in Morris earlier in the week, but had already been to Warner, Gore and Webbers Falls — just to name a few of her stops.
"I think of the children and everyone that's going through this," she said. "I try to make everyone happy. I didn't want anybody to go without, because the holidays are my favorite thing. My parents made sure we always had good holidays.
"It also helps me a lot to get through this because I'm one of the those people who feels for everyone else. It's also helped my heart."
Pickup's idea started small, but it grew bigger and bigger. At her last count, she had delivered 200 baskets and even shipped a few to California and Texas.
"My mom and I are really bargain shoppers, and we already had a stockpile of baskets," she said. "This started out that I would deliver what I had until they were gone and we'll be done. Then, I started reaching out to a lot of people and they were donating more and more. We had so much stuff and donations because a lot of people also saw my post on Facebook."
The baskets were filled with candy, money and toys.
Checotah businesses also got into the act. Hoss Durrett, the owner of Hosstyle Motors, a truck dealership at 2238 N. Broadway, gave money to help Pickup.
"I thought it was a sweet gesture on her part," he said. "I didn't have any candy or a basket, but I gave her a hundred dollar bill. I thought that could go a long way to help her get what she needed. I was just a dude who gave her money, but she deserves all of credit for this and all of the pats on the back."
Pickup has three sons, ages 7, 3 and 2, and they were in her thoughts as she handed out the baskets.
"They're always part of my motivation in life," she said.
Pickup laughs when she recalls the reaction she got when she delivered the baskets.
"I got a lot of gratitude and a lot of smiles," she said. "Some people were trying to hug me, but I'm not doing the hugging thing right now."
