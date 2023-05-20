Cheers from the Rougher Village stands nearly drowned out "Pomp and Circumstance" as Muskogee High School's Class 2023 processed across the field Saturday night.
Friends and family cheered when McEntee Award recipient Sabrina Meinershagen and Stern Award recipient Landren Martin gave speeches as the top two 2023 seniors. The crowds cheered when names were called to receive diplomas.
Senior Roman Scott said it felt amazing to see and hear is family cheer for him.
"It feels pretty good, it's an accomplishment in life, past one milestone and onto the next," he said.
Graduation was an exciting time for Summa Cum Laude graduate Rya Patel.
"This is the first class graduating off of this field," she said, referring to Rougher Village stadium. "I think about what our class has been through, and we should be just proud that we're here. During middle school we had flooding in the whole state. Then came COVID-19. Now this was our first normal year of high school."
Meinershagen noted challenges and inconveniences she and her classmates faced.
"Like when we had Porta Potties for football season this year," she said, recalling when Rougher Village concessions and restrooms were not quite finished last fall.
"Most of all I think of, no matter what we faced, we faced it together through storms, pandemics, countless water pipe breakages and food bubbles and life's hardships," she said. "We stood by each other. This is what brought us where we are today."
Graduation marks a new and fresh start, Meinershagen said.
She quoted singer Taylor Swift, saying "the scary thing is you're on your own now. The coolness is you're on your own now."
Meinershagen told her classmates there are so many avenues they can go. She told them to have fun and go on adventures.
"Remember, hard things are going to happen to us, but we're going to get through it," she said. "Learn and grow from your mistakes."
She told classmates to remember they are not alone.
Martin kept his speech brief, expressing thanks to teachers who made a difference.
"Guys, it took us 14 years to get here, and I'm ready to get going," he said. "I won't keep you here all night with a long speech for graduation. And good luck."
