Cherokee Art Market shifting to virtual platform in 2021

TULSA – As a result of the ongoing surge of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant, Cherokee Nation is shifting to a virtual platform for the 16th annual Cherokee Art Market. The virtual market will run Dec. 6-17 and will feature premier Native American art from various tribal nations.
“Last year, in response to public health concerns regarding the coronavirus, we developed a concept that allowed us to continue our annual celebration of Native American art, provided an opportunity for artists to safely sell their works, and greatly expanded the reach and visibility of each artist,” said Travis Owens, director of Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism. “With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, it is important that we remain diligent in protecting our staff, artists and guests by once again offering the Cherokee Art Market virtually to a global audience.”
The finest Native American artwork, including beadwork, pottery, paintings, basketry, sculptures, textiles and more, will be presented and available for purchase online. In addition, the virtual market will feature live cultural demonstrations and artist conversations from some of the nation's top Native American artists.
Participating artists can showcase up to 10 items in the virtual market, with two being eligible for competition. Cash prizes will be awarded by class, including the annual Best of Show award.
The annual Cherokee Art Market, which is typically held in person at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, first launched its virtual platform in 2020. As one of the largest Native American art shows in the state, thousands of visitors participate in the market each year.
Information and updates: www.CherokeeArtMarket.com.
