Cherokee Councilor Wes Nofire announces bid for Congress

TAHLEQUAH — Cherokee Councilor Wes Nofire announces for the Oklahoma Second District Congressional Seat. Nofire is serving on the Cherokee Nation Council as a conservative voice for accountability and transparency. He continues to fight for the rights of local Oklahomans to ensure that the spending process is transparent.
“Growing up in rural OK, I learned from my parents that hard work is rewarded. I try to instill this principle into my three children. But the inflation caused by the Biden Administration is stealing the fruits of that hard work from every Oklahoman. What was once a thriving economy now causes citizens to make a critical choice between paying for groceries or paying for gas,” said Nofire. “Oklahoma needs a fighter to push back.”
Nofire, who was previously a nationally ranked boxer, understands what it means to stand up and fight, even if doing it alone. Like President Trump, Wes Nofire will fight back against the radical left takeover of American politics, culture, and schools. His experience as a councilor, and as a boxer, has given him the skills he needs to fight for citizens in the Second District and all of Oklahoma.
A husband and father of three, he understands the need to protect our constitutional rights and create a future where the next generation can thrive.
“The current administration continues to attack our constitution that protects our ability to enjoy the rights granted by our creator: Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” Nofire said. “These poor federal policies and inflation are stealing from our children’s future and we need fighters to push back against bad policies and to bring accountability to the federal government.”
