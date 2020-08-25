As of this advisory, there are 54,172 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 14 additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
Two in Canadian County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group and one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cherokee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Oklahoma County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group.
One in Payne County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Pittsburg County, one female and one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pushmataha County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Five in Rogers County, five males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Tulsa County, one female in 50 - 64 age group.
There are 744 total deaths in the state.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 54,172
Muskogee County, Confirmed Positive Cases 681
Muskogee County, Recovered Cases 497
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 776,659
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 840,677
**Currently Hospitalized 553
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 4,527
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Muskogee County Deaths 16
Total Cumulative Deaths 744
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Aug. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.