Cherokee County man arrested on child porn complaints

U.S. Marshals arrested a Cherokee County man Thursday on multiple child pornography charges related to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.
Scott Cogdill, 47, was arrested without incident in Jay by U.S. Marshals. He was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.
An Electronic Storage Provider (ESP) notified the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children (NCMEC) of an account with suspected child pornography images and videos. The account belonged to Cogdill. During the investigation, special agents were notified of three additional cybertips reported to NCMEC that were linked to Cogdill. Based on the entirety of the OSBI ICAC investigation, on Sept. 1, 2022, an arrest warrant was issued for Cogdill on the following charges:
• Possession of Child Pornography.
• Distribution of Child Pornography.
• Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.
If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com.
